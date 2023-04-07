Much-awaited 'Neelavelicham' trailer is out. Watch video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 07, 2023 12:50 PM IST
The trailer gives you a glimpse of the haunted house and the romance between the two lovers played by Rima Kallingal and Roshan Mathew.

The much-awaited trailer of Aashiq Abu's upcoming film 'Neelavelicham' is out. Recently, the team had announced that the horror-romantic drama, which is the remake of the 1964 film 'Bhargavi Nilayam', will hit theatres on April 20.

Tovino Thomas, who plays the novelist Madhu in the film, has completely transformed himself into his character. Madhu had shifted to a mansion called 'Bhargavi Nilayam', only to realise that it is haunted. The daughter of the house had an affair with a poet and singer. But eventually both die. The trailer gives you a glimpse of the haunted house and the romance between the two lovers played by Rima Kallingal and Roshan Mathew.

The makers had already released three songs from the movie, which had generated a lot of buzz on social media. All the songs have been recreated by Bijibal and Rex Vijayan while Madhu Paul is the keyboardist. Recently, the songs had run into a controversy after M S Baburaj's family had alleged that the team had recreated the songs without seeking prior permission from the legendary composer's family. However, director Aashiq Abu had issued a clarification on the same.

