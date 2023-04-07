Salman Khan advocates for censorship on OTT platforms

Salman Khan has made a case for censorship on OTT platforms, saying that there is too much 'nudity, vulgarity, violence, and expletives' in content on the web. Speaking at a press conference for the 68th edition of the Filmfare Awards, the Bollywood superstar said that there should be some form of censorship to regulate the amount of explicit content available, particularly given that it is easily accessible on smartphones. 'I understand if a 15-16 year old watches such content, but does it look good if your little daughter watches it?' he said. 'So I believe that the content should be checked on OTT. The cleaner the content, the better it is. It will be viewed even more.' Salman also expressed concern that such content could cause embarrassment to the artists involved, particularly if they are recognized by others while performing explicit scenes.

In addition to his views on censorship, Salman also spoke about the younger generation of Hindi film actors, describing them as 'really good, talented, hardworking, and focused.' However, he was quick to assert that the 'big five' - Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and himself - would 'tire them out, retire them' and make them 'run for their money.' He also addressed the issue of failed Hindi movies, suggesting that some directors only understand India from Andheri to Colaba, a reference to a Mumbai suburb, and do not accurately represent the broader Indian experience. Despite this, Salman maintained that audiences still want to watch Indian films that depict values and culture, particularly those that are family-oriented.

(With PTI inputs)