Samantha and Dev Mohan's chemistry sizzles in new 'Shaakuntalam' trailer

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 07, 2023 10:16 AM IST
The movie is based on Kalidasa's Sanskrit play 'Abhijnana Shakuntalam'. Photo: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl

Mumbai: The makers of 'Shaakuntalam', on Thursday released the second trailer of the highly anticipated movie, showcasing a visually stunning 1-minute and 34-second clip featuring lead actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan. The trailer promises a captivating cinematic experience for audiences eagerly awaiting the film's release.

The film tells the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan. It is based on Kalidasa's Sanskrit play 'Abhijnana Shakuntalam'.

Written and directed by Gunasekhar and presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, the film has been produced by Neelima Guna. It will release on April 14 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada in 3D format.
(With inputs from IANS)

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout