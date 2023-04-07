Legendary screenwriter SN Swamy makes directorial debut at 72

At the age of 72, SN Swamy is ready to make his directorial debut after a successful 43-year career as a screenwriter. Throughout his four-decade-long journey, he has written scripts for numerous Malayalam blockbusters such as Oru CBI Diary Kurippu and Irupatham Noottandu. Notably, he is renowned for his crime thriller narratives.

With Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead role, Swamy's debut directorial venture is said to be a romantic film. Interestingly, this accomplishment will also make him the oldest debut director in the history of the Malayalam film industry.

Swami's career in the film industry began with his script for the 1980 movie 'Chakkarayumma'.

Over time, he has developed close partnerships with acclaimed directors such as K Madhu and Joshiy. Among Swami's many literary creations, Sethurama Iyer CBI remains an iconic character in Malayalam cinema. The character has garnered immense popularity, and its impact on the industry is undeniable.