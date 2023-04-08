Allu Arjun, who rose to pan-Indian stardom with director Sukumar's blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise' is celebrating his birthday today. On the eve of the actor's birthday, the makers released a unique concept video, which raises intrigue about Pushpa's whereabouts.

The concept video, titled #HuntForPushpa, reveals that a nationwide manhunt is on to find Pushpa, the stylish Red Sanders smuggler. While the police have declared him dead, the locals who have received his support and help, believe he is still alive and in hiding. A video soon surfaces of Pushpa and a tiger in the middle of a forest, leaving the villagers happy. Recently, the makers had also come out with a teaser unit #WhereIsPushpa?.

The announcement video released on Friday raises expectations on the long-awaited sequel to the biggest hit of 2021.

In 2021 Pushpa redefined the concept of a pan-India film when it positioned the common man as the universal hero. The unique portrayal of the character by Allu Arjun, the songs that resonated across the world and the visual spectacle created by Director Sukumar took the screens by storm and got people back to theatres.

'Pushpa: The Rule' is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

(With IANS inputs)