After 'Rorschach', Mammootty's new film title 'Bazooka' thrills fans

Mammootty, who is known to be very inventive with his characters and movies, has signed up for his next, titled 'Bazooka'. The makers revealed the title look poster of the film on Sunday evening.

Mammootty stands tall in the poster with his back turned to the audience. Though he is the target of several snipers who have aimed their guns at him, he looks composed in the poster.

The film, written and directed by Deeno Dennis, is expected to be a game thriller, according to film industry critics. The movie is produced by Theatre of Dreams & Saregama.

The title has also intrigued fans. 'Bazooka', as the name suggests, 'is a light portable antitank weapon that launches an armor-piercing rocket and is fired from the shoulder.'

Mammootty's earlier work 'Rorschach', which hit theatres last year, created a lot of hype because of it's name. The film also went on to become a commercial success. Nimish Ravi, who handled the camera for Rorschach, is the Director of Photography in the film.