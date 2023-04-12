Manju Warrier stops vehicle for fan. Know what happens next

Manju Warrier, who was last seen in the film 'Vellaripattanam', had an unexpected fan encounter at Eroor in Ernakulam, recently. As she was leaving the venue in her car, she noticed a woman running after her vehicle, following which she immediately stopped. However, due to the heavy traffic, Manju could not speak to the young woman

When she noticed that the woman continued to follow the vehicle, she stopped the vehicle and asked the girl to come to her side. She then told her aides to give her number to the girl, following which she left.

While talking to reporters who quizzed her about the encounter, the young woman said her mom was a fan of Manju Warrier and wanted Manju to convey a birthday wish to her mother. She said Manju was someone who deserved to be idolised as a person.

“When I told her that I need two minutes of her time, she agreed. She is someone who deserves to be idolised as a person, more than a star. My mother is a huge fan of Manju Warrier. Today is my mother’s birthday and I wanted her to convey her birthday wish to my mother through a video. Also, she is a kind and empathetic person and I always wanted to talk to her,” said the woman.