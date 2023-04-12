Samantha battles with fever ahead of 'Shaakuntalam' release

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 12, 2023 04:51 PM IST
The actress has fallen ill amidst her busy schedule of promoting the film across the country. Photo: Instagram/Samantha

Samantha is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated movie, 'Shaakuntalam', but unfortunately, the actress has fallen ill amidst her busy schedule of promoting the film across the country. In a recent tweet, Samantha shared with her fans that she is currently suffering from a fever and has lost her voice.

Despite looking forward to the release of the movie, she acknowledged that her hectic schedule has taken a toll on her health. Samantha has requested her fans to show their support by joining the team behind 'Shaakuntalam' at the Annual Day Event of MLRIT.

