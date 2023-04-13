Grab your wands! Harry Potter series set for television adaptation

The 'Harry Potter' franchise is getting the TV treatment for the first time ever, offering fans the chance to relive their magical experiences at Hogwarts. The series will be streamed on HBO Max. The series will be based on JK Rowling's seven novels, with an entirely new cast set to bring the beloved characters to life. The platform has promised that each book's story will be transformed into a decade-long series, produced with the same care and craftsmanship that made the Harry Potter franchise famous.

The story of Harry, Ron, and Hermione's fight against the dark lord Voldemort first made its way to the big screen, with the movies being released between 2001 and 2011. According to reports, J.K. Rowling will serve as executive producer for the show.