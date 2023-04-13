Video of Keerthy Suresh dubbing for deleted 'Dasara' scene goes viral

'Dasara' featuring Nani and Keerthy Suresh is minting money at the box office nearly a month since its release. Recently, the makers released a deleted scene from the revenge thriller. The deleted scene shows Vennela, played by Keerthy, asking her mother how she is able to agree to her marriage to Dharani (played by Nani), though she knows Vennela loves another man Suri (Dheekshit Shetty). At the moment, Suri's mother comes to the house to inform Vennela that Suri is dead.

This scene has gone viral on social media, following which, netizens have demanded the makers to include the portion in the film at least during its OTT release. According to them, the scene elevates Vennela's character.

Now, Keerthy Suresh has also shared a video of her dubbing for the deleted scene. She has captioned it, “A sneak peek into the dubbing of the deleted scene. Look at me all tensed up while dubbing an intense scene.”

Fans were impressed by how fluently the actor was dubbing in Telugu for the movie. Many appreciated her dedication to her profession. “Great ...to see this video...how an artist put hard work in movies.. dubbing...in Telangana slang Telugu,” one person wrote. Another person said the scene should definitely be added in the movie.