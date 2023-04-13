Mohanlal, Siddique have a blast at Rachana Narayanankutty's birthday party. See pics

Actor and TV show anchor Rachana Narayanankutty, who turned 40 recently, celebrated her birthday at the AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) office in Kochi. Actors Mohanlal, Siddique, Shwetha Menon, Edavela Babu, Baburaj and Sudheer Karamana attended the event. Pics of the rare get-together has already gone viral on social media.

The actors looked like they were having a blast. Rachana, who posted the pictures on her Instagram handle, thanked the Mollywood actors who were present to celebrate her birthday.

“And that's how we celebrated my pirannal (star birthday). Thank you Laletta for the love, prayers and blessings. Thank you dear Siddique ikka, Babu chettanmar (Edavela Babu and Babu Raj), Sudheer etta and Shwetha chechi for your love and those crazy laughter after the EC! Thanks to all of you wished me good luck, health and happiness. I am much much thankful! Happiest forties starts here! (sic),” she wrote.

Rachana rose to fame playing the character Valsala Madam in Mazhavil Manorama's hit show 'Marimayam'.