'Be properly covered': Salman Khan's rule for women on set, says Palak Tiwari

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 13, 2023 04:43 PM IST
Palak explained that Salman is a traditionalist who believes in protecting women. Photo: Instagram/Salman Khan/Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari, the daughter of Hindi serial actress Shweta Tiwari, is set to make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's upcoming movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. In a recent interview, Palak revealed that Salman instructed all the women on the set of his movie 'Antim' to avoid wearing low, plunging necklines and instead be properly covered up. Palak worked as an assistant director in Antim.

"Salman sir had a rule: ‘Every girl on my set, the neckline should be here, all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’," Palak shared. She added that her mother became suspicious after seeing her daughter always fully covered when going to work.

Palak explained that Salman is a traditionalist who believes in protecting women. "Of course, he’s like, ‘Jo pehenna hai pehno,’ but he’s also like my girls should always be protected. If there are men around who he doesn’t personally know, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, the girl should be safe, always," she said.

The news of Salman Khan's instructions to his female co-stars has garnered attention, with some commending his stance on protecting women on set.

