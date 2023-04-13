'Who are you? What south?' Samantha recalls disrespect faced by south actors

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently recounted a past experience where she and her colleagues from the south were disrespected based on their clothing. During an interview, the 35-year-old actress highlighted the progress that regional films have made in recent years, surpassing Hindi cinema at the box office in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages.

Samantha said: "It's absolutely wonderful. There were times when we South actors couldn't source garments from designers because they were like, 'Who are you? South actor? What south?'"

Samantha, whose upcoming film 'Shaakuntalam' has over 3,000 costumes for the actors, supporting cast and junior artists, made by designer Neeta Lulla: "We've come a long way from there, haven't we? This inclusivity is quite amazing, and we're now finally where we should be."

Over the last two years, films such as 'RRR', 'KGF' franchise, 'Pushpa: The Rise' and 'Kantara', among many others gave Hindi cinema a run for their money at the box office.

(With inputs from IANS)