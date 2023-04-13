Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' franchise continues with second film

Mumbai: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has recently revealed his plans for the second instalment of the horror-comedy movie 'Bhediya'. Varun made the announcement at the Jio Studios event on Wednesday, where he went on stage and unveiled a poster of the film titled 'Bhediya 2'. He was also seen making the wolf sound, which he had been using during the promotions of 'Bhediya', which was released last year.

Details about the second instalment are still under wraps, and there is no information about the cast and crew. 'Bhediya' starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, was directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It is the third instalment in Vijan's horror-comedy universe.

(With IANS inputs)