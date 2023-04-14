'Kabzaa', 'Nalla Samayam', 'Projapoti'. Films streaming on OTT platforms this weekend

A slew of much-anticipated films are streaming on various OTT platforms this weekend. If you are confused about what you want to watch this Vishu, don't fret, as we have compiled a list of films that we think you would enjoy.

Kabzaa (April 14)

This Kannada film featuring Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa, and Shriya Saran is set in the pre-independence era, Kabzaa narrates the story of a simple man, who, owing to circumstances, transforms into the most dreaded gangster in the country in the years that follow. Arkeshwara (Upendra), the younger son of a slain freedom fighter, who also loses his elder brother to violence, experiences a tumultuous emotional past, and present. The familial losses trigger a menacing rage in him, as he embarks on a rampage for revenge, eventually, making him the dreaded and undisputed king of the underworld. The movie is also available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Streaming on Prime Video

Dear Vaappi (April 13)

The movie, directed Shan Thulaseedharan is a simple take on father-daughter relationships, that gently prods people to think out of the conventional set up. Lal plays Basheer Ikka who returns from Mumbai where he had spent 30 years as a tailor. He wants to start a business of his own, selling clothes designed by him. Anagha Narayanan of 'Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam' fame plays his daughter. The incidents and the pitfalls the family faces as Basheer sets out to achieve his dreams form the rest of the story.

Streaming on Manorama Max

Nalla Samayam (April 15)

Omar Lulu's 'Nalla Samayam' is re-releasing on OTT after it was withdrawn from theatres in January. The movie, which was given an A certificate, headlines Irshad and introduces five new heroines to Malayalam cinema, including Neena Madhu, Gayatri Shankar, Nora Johnson, Nandana Sahadeva and Suvaibatul Aslamaiyya. The film ran into trouble after the Excise department filed a case against the film's crew for showing scenes promoting the use of MDMA.

Streaming on Saina Play

Pranaya Vilasam (April 14)

Super Sharanya stars Arjun Ashokan, Anaswara Rajan and Mamitha Baiju team up again in this romantic film which revolves around the love lives of a few characters within the family. There are several light-hearted moments in the film.

Streaming on Zee 5

Projapoti (April 14)

This Bengali film featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Mammata Shankar and Dev, released in theatres last year. The film was a blockbuster and is considered to be the third highest-grossing film in the Bengali film industry. The film revolves around an aging father who hopes his son will get married soon, but his son has other plans.

The film is streaming on Zee 5

Kannai Nambathey (April 14)

This crime thriller features Udhayanidhi Stalin and Aathmika. Directed by Maran, the film revolves around a criminal who justifies his crimes. He also has a different motive for committing his crimes. Bhumika Chawla, Vasundhara Kashyap and Sathish also star in the film.

Streaming on Netflix