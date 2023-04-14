Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' set to return for fourth and final season

Mumbai: Fans of the streaming series 'Never Have I Ever' will be thrilled to know that its fourth and final season is set to premiere on June 8.

The series is a coming-of-age comedy that follows the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. It stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school student with a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher serve as executive producers on the series, with Fisher also acting as showrunner.

'Never Have I Ever' has been produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner. The series will be available for streaming on Netflix.

(With inputs from IANS)