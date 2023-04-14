Allu Arjun's daughter makes promising debut with Samantha's 'Shaakuntalam'. Will cherish this moment, says actor

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 14, 2023 06:07 PM IST
The six-year-old girl plays young prince Bharata in the movie. Photos: Twitter

Actor Allu Arjun is a force to reckon with. Apart from being a South Indian star, the actor has also found pan-India fame with the movie 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Now, the actor's daughter Allu Arha has also made a plunge into films, with Samantha's latest outing 'Shaakuntalam', which hit theatres on April 14.

Allu Arjun took to Twitter to share his happiness on his daughter's debut.

"Hoping you all like the lil Cameo by #AlluArha . Spl thanks to Guna garu for introducing her on screen and taking care of her so preciously. Will always cherish this sweet moment (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

'Shaakuntalam' featuring Dev Mohan and Samantha is based on Kalidasa's play titled 'Abhijnanasakuntalam', which is based on Shakuntala and King Dushyant's love story from the Mahabharata. The 3D film features Aditi Balan, Madhoo, Prakash Raj, Kabir Duhan SIngh, Gautami, among others.

