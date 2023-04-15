'KGF: Chapter 3' on it's way? Makers drop hint on first anniversary of Yash's second instalment

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 15, 2023 11:13 AM IST
The film had a massive opening collection of Rs 54 crore in the Hindi market. Photo: Imdb

Bengaluru: KGF makers have hinted that a third instalment of the pan-India blockbuster is on it's way. The makers dropped the hint in a video, which captured the journey of 'KGF: Chapter 2', on it's first anniversary. The video ends with a shot of a copy of the 'KGF Chapter 3' script, hinting at one more outing for the movie.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Yash as Rocky Bhai, 'KGF: Chapter 2' featured a solid cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Ravina Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Archana Jois, Vasistha N. Simha, and Rao Ramesh among many others.

The film, which had a massive opening collection of Rs 54 crore in the Hindi market and Rs 1200 crore worldwide collection, announced the arrival of Kannada industry on the global map.

Hombale Films, on Friday, also shared a poster of the film and jotted down a caption encapsulating the success of the film.

"He came, He saw, He conquered. One year ago today, #KGFChapter2 took us on an unforgettable journey filled with breathtaking action, intense emotions, and larger-than-life characters. The film's release was nothing short of a festival, with fans..."

The makers are planning to release KGF 3 in 2025, however the release date is not confirmed yet.

(With IANS inputs)

