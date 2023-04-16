Prithviraj readies for 'L2: Empuraan' as he begins London location hunt

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 16, 2023 10:18 AM IST
The 'Kaappaan' actor looked smart in a brown leather jacket paired with a grey t-shirt and blue jeans. Photo: Instagram/Prithviraj

Kochi: Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has started location scouting for his highly anticipated Malayalam directorial, 'L2: Empuraan'.
Prithviraj took to social media to update his fans that he has started location scouting for his next project with actor Mohanlal in London.

In 2019, 'Lucifer' became the first film in the history of Malayalam cinema to gross more than Rs 200 crore at the box office. It was a political action-thriller with a star-studded cast led by Mohanlal, Prithviraj, and Manju Warrier.

On the work front, Prithviraj has a busy year ahead with films like 'Salaar' with Prabhas, 'Bade Miya Chote Miya' opposite Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and 'Aadujeevitham' lined up for release.
(With IANS inputs)

