Fahadh Faasil starrer 'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum' trailer out, late actor Innocent's presence adds to the excitement

The trailer for the upcoming film 'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum,' starring Fahadh Fazil, was released yesterday. The movie marks the directorial debut of Akhil Sathyan, who also serves as the writer and editor of the film. The music for the movie was composed by Justin Prabhakaran, while the stunts were directed by Sham Kaushal.

The trailer gives off a feel-good vibe, with Fahadh Fazil sporting a refreshing look. The plot of the movie has not been revealed in the trailer, which has only increased the anticipation of the audience.

In addition to Fahad Faasil, the cast of Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum includes Viji Venkatesh, Anjana Jayaprakash, Dhwani Rajesh, Mukesh, Vineeth, Indrans, and Althaf Salim in supporting roles. The late actor Innocent also appears in the movie, much to the excitement of fans who are eagerly awaiting his final on-screen appearance. The movie will release on April 28.