FEFKA threatens to reveal names of actors who refuse to cooperate during film shoots

FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) opined that Malayalam cinema is going through a crisis period. They pointed out that some actors are causing them a lot of trouble by fixing the same dates for multiple films. They also added that the actors were not cooperating during the shoot and also interfering in the editing process.

The FEFKA members made these allegations at the press conference after having a discussion with the Kerala Film Producers’ Association.

“Some of the actors in Malayalam cinema are creating a lot of trouble. They are finalising the same dates for multiple films at a time. They are not signing the agreement prepared by the Producers Association that has been given the green signal by AMMA. The Producers Association and FEFKA have got into such careful agreements. In fact, other sections of the film industry also have such agreements.

Once they sign this agreement, they are liable to provide their dates. Some actors are interfering in the editing process and demanding they be part of the editing process. They also want us to show the portions being edited to those close to them. This stalls the production work. Recently, an actor said he will not continue in a film if he is not shown the edits. Such things are unheard of,” said FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan.

Unnikrishnan also said it is impossible for the director to re-edit the scenes as per the whims of the actor. “I will disclose their names later on. FEFKA has decided that the edits will only be shown to the producer of a film, though there will be space for creative discussions. We plan to stand by the decisions of the producers association,” he said.