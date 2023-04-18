Rahul Riji Nair’s OTT show ‘Jai Mahendran’ starts rolling

National and state award-winning director Rahul Riji Nair’s OTT original show ‘Jai Mahendran’ has gone on the floors. The political drama, written and produced by Rahul Riji, focuses on the life of Mahendran, a manipulative officer who believes in getting things done through power play and by use of his influence within the system.

However, his freedom within the office comes to a halt and his ideologies get challenged, as he becomes the victim of the same power play. In an attempt to safeguard his job and restore his reputation, he plans to sabotage an entire system to his advantage. The show explores whether Mahendran will succeed in pulling off his master plan.

Rahul Riji Nair, who is also the showrunner, said he plans to provide a balanced portrayal of the life of an officer from various viewpoints with Jai Mahendran. “The system can be exceedingly complicated with various regulations and power play at different levels. Through Jai Mahendran, we aspire to illuminate a topic that is both relatable and entertaining for the audience,” he said.

Srikanth Mohan is helming the show, which features Saiju Kurup, Suhasini, Miya, Suresh Krishna, Maniyanpilla Raju, Balachandran Chullikad, Vishnu Govindan, Sidhartha Siva and Rahul Riji Nair in pivotal roles.

‘Jai Mahendran’ is Sony Liv’s first Malayalam original show. The leading OTT platform had earlier ventured into other South Indian languages and introduced some critically acclaimed originals in Tamil and Telugu, in the past.

Saugata Mukherjee, head of content – Sony LIV, said it is a joy to create content for India as it allows them to make shows in different Indian languages with a diverse set of storytellers. “Each language helps us bridge cultures, understand different perspectives and build meaningful connections. With Jai Mahendran we continue our mission to diversify our content library. It also allows us to celebrate different cultures and unique voices. We are delighted that our journey with Malayalam Originals has begun and we hope we can keep telling inspiring stories,” he said.