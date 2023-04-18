Bollywood meets Apple as Tim Cook enjoys 'vada pav' with Madhuri Dixit in Mumbai

Mumbai: Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, had his first taste of 'vada pav' in the city on Monday, accompanied by none other than Bollywood superstar, Madhuri Dixit Nene.

A picture of Cook enjoying the local delicacy at a city restaurant was shared, and he thanked Madhuri for introducing him to Vada Pav.

"Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav - it was delicious!" Cook posted.

Dixit had earlier shared a picture with Cook with the caption: "Can't think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!"

Cook is in India to launch the company's first retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi as Apple doubles down on its India plans.

(With inputs from IANS)