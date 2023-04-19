'Ponniyin Selvan' co-stars Trisha, Jayam Ravi lose Twitter blue ticks. Here's why

New Delhi: Promotions have begun for Mani Ratnam's epic historical drama, 'Ponniyin Selvan 2', which is all set to hit theatres on April 28. However, now we hear that Trisha and Jayam Ravi, who play key characters in the film, have lost their blue ticks from their respective Twitter handles.

Is that a coincidence or does that have anything to do with the Ponniyin Selvan promotions? The actors, who attended a press conference in the capital, admitted they lost the blue ticks when they changed their Twitter handle names to their characters' names.

While Jayam Ravi changed his handle name to Arunmozhi Varman, who became the famous Rajaraja I, Trisha changed it to Kundavai, elder sister of the future emperor. Since Twitter does not recognise these names, the actors ended up losing their prized blue ticks.

"I don't know how it happened. We were supposed to change our names according to our characters and that is what Ravi and I did. Now, I don't know how we lost the blue tick. Maybe some technical glitch. Our team is working on getting it back."

Trisha added that Twitter even "is refusing to let us purchase it because we had changed our names". She said: "We tried doing it but it says suspicious activity."

To which, Ravi added on a lighter note: "Hum abhi hamare character verification mein hain. Baad mein name verification pe aayenge. (Twitter is verifying our character before it gets down to verifying our character names)."

(with IANS inputs)