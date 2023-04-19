Fan sings 'My Desi Girl' as Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden attend Citadel world premiere

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 19, 2023 04:36 PM IST
The fan also declared that she loved the actress. Photo: Video still

International star Priyanka Chopra, who will be seen in the upcoming Hollywood webseries 'Citadel', looked stunning as she attended the grand premiere of the thriller in London on Tuesday. The actress wore an off-shoulder red gown, which she wore with matching bright-coloured lipstick to the event. Her co-star Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci were also present.

Popular singer and Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas was equally smitten by the actress's look during the event. However, it was a fun gesture by a fan during the event that left Priyanka blushing.

As she sat down to take questions, a fan started singing, 'My Desi Girl, My Desi Girl', the hit number from the Bollywood film 'Dostana', featuring Priyanka, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan.

Soon after she heard the song, the actress started blushing. Richard Madden who was sitting next to her also smiled. The fan then went on to say, “I love you, Priyanka. Congratulations!', she wrote.

Priyanka, who started off in Bollywood, is now making strides in Hollywood. Citadel will start premiering on Prime Video from April 28.

