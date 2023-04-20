Renowned South Indian choreographer Rajesh Master passes away

Kochi: Renowned dance choreographer Rajesh Master, who was known for his exceptional work in South Indian movies, has passed away. Several individuals, including actress Beena Antony, Devi Chandana, and Tini Tom, have conveyed their condolences.

Beena Antony expressed her disbelief, stating, "I am unable to comprehend this. Why did you do this, Rajesh? A split-second decision has shattered our lives." Devi Chandana also shared her shock and disbelief, adding, "I cannot believe that your last message was just yesterday."