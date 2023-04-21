'Haath toh jor liye rahe hum': Amitabh Bachchan requests Twitter to return his blue tick

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 21, 2023 05:06 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan. Photo: IANS

Mumbai: Several Twitter users, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, lost their verification tick. On Friday, Bachchan took to the micro-blogging website to express that he had already folded his hands for receiving the "neel kamal."

Amitabh posted in Awadhi on Twitter, saying: "Ae twitter bhaiya! Sun rahe hain? Ab toh paisa bhi bhar diye hai hum... toh ou jo neel kamal hot hai na... Hamaar naam ke aage ou toh waapas laga de bhaiya. (Hello Twitter brother, are you listening? I have paid the money. Can you now put the blue lotus back next to my name?)"

"Taaki log jaan jaayein ki hum hi hai Amitabh Bachchan. Haath toh jor liye rahe hum abka gorwa jode padi ka. (So that people know that I am Amitabh Bachchan. I have already folded my hands in front of you. Now, do I fold my feet as well?)"

The tweet gained popularity on the microblogging platform, and users responded with equally amusing replies.
(With IANS inputs)

