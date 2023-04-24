Upcoming disaster drama '2018' tells the story of the unforgettable Kerala floods

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 24, 2023 09:37 AM IST
'2018' is set to hit theatres on May 5. Photo: Manorama

The filmmakers of the upcoming disaster drama '2018' released its trailer on Sunday. The film, written and directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, is based on the devastating Kerala floods of 2018 that claimed numerous lives. The floods left a profound impact on the Malayali people, bringing them together in hope and perseverance against the disaster.

The movie features a talented cast, including Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, and others. '2018' is set to hit theatres on May 5.

