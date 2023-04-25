'Breakout' marks Arnold Schwarzenegger's return to action films after four-year hiatus

Are you looking forward to seeing megastar Arnold Schwarzenegger back on the big screen? Well, the good news is that he's set to make a movie comeback with the action-thriller film, Breakout, after taking a break for four years.

This will be Schwarzenegger's return to action films since the blockbuster franchise instalment, Terminator: Dark Fate, and it comes ahead of the release of his upcoming Netflix series, Fubar, scheduled for May.

Apart from these projects, Arnold has Kung Fury in post-production. According to reports, back in 2015, he was also reported to be reprising his role as 'Conan the Barbarian' for a sequel named 'The Legend of Conan' but this movie did not get produced.