FEFKA, Kerala Film Producers' Association ban Sreenath Bhasi, Shane Nigam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 25, 2023 05:39 PM IST Updated: April 25, 2023 06:55 PM IST
FEFKA had threatened to reveal the names of the actor in a previous press conference. File photos

Kochi: The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and Kerala Film Producers' Association (KFPA) have decided not to work with actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi following complaints from various Mollywood producers.

The decision was taken at a meeting organised jointly by FEFKA, KFPA and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in Kochi on Tuesday.

According to producer M Renjith, both Shane and Sreenath were often under the influence of drugs on the film sets, which created lots of trouble for film producers and the rest of the crew.

Meanwhile, AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu ratified the decision, saying there was substance in the complaints filed against the actors. He also said AMMA would submit the list of actors who are under the influence of drugs to the government.

The associations have clarified that they will not cooperate with actors who do not maintain discipline or are under the influence of drugs on the film sets.

The producers also alleged that Sreenath Bhasi intentionally gave the same dates to multiple films, thereby causing huge losses to the producers.

Shane Nigam courted controversy recently after he walked out of the sets of upcoming film 'RDX' produced by Sophia Paul. According to the makers, he had tried to intervene in the editing process. Following this, FEFKA initiated a meeting and declared that no actors have the right to intervene in the process.

