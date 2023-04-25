Unni Mukundan says it was his dream to speak to PM Modi in Gujarati

Actor Unni Mukundan, who was one of the celebrities at the BJP's youth conference 'Yuvam 23', said he was overjoyed to finally meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kerala. The actor added that it was a privilege to have spoken to the prime minister in Gujarati for 45 minutes at a stretch.

Unni, who was born and raised in Gujarat, recounted how he first saw Narendra Modi as a 14-year-old when the latter had arrived for a kite flying event in Ahmedabad. “This is the most electrifying post from this account! Thank you sir, from seeing you afar as a 14 year old and now finally Meeting you, I’m yet to recover ! Your, “Kem cho Bhaila” on stage literally shook me up ! It was one big dream that I had to meet u and talk to you in Gujarati ! It’s done and what a way it has been ! 45 mins of your time, is the best 45 mins of my life ! I will never forget a word you told me… every Advice will be put to practice and implemented ! Aavtha rehjo (stay as you are) Sir, JaishriKrsn,” wrote Unni.

Though there were rumours that Unni Mukundan has plans to contest as a BJP candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the actor had put the rumours to rest by saying the news was fake.