Mamukkoya was a quintessential Kozhikode guy who never pretended to be a celebrity in his reel or real life. All through his life, he spoke the Kozhikode language of love.

He came to cinema through theatre and excelled in comedic and character roles. He was always active in the cultural associations of Kozhikode. Mamukkoya's life views were shaped by the intimate relationship he shared with the literary and cultural icons of his time in Kozhikode. He had a very close friendship with Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, S K Pottekkatt and M S Baburaj, among others.

In real life, Mamukkoya played the role of a serious social observer who carefully assessed contemporary developments and had precise and clear views about them. The comedic characters he played on screen never entered his real life. He never hesitated to voice his opinions and differences on social, religious and political issues.

After his schooling at the Pallikandi Elementary School, Kuttichira Higher Secondary School and Kozhikode MM School, he started working at a timber yard in Kallai. He acted in theatre productions during his school days. Later he started acting in several amateur plays. He would work at the timber yard in the morning and act in plays at night.

He debuted in cinema with 'Anyarude Bhoomi' directed by Nilambur Balan. Mamukkoya played an angry young man in it. The black and white film was not well received. Five years later, he got a role in 'Surumayitta Kannukal' on the recommendation of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer.

Mamukkoya played a notable role in 'Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam' directed by Siby Malayil. The screenplay was written by actor Srinivasan.

Mamukkoya played an Arabic teacher in the film. Initially, the character had only two or three scenes. But Mamukkoya's performance in those scenes impressed the makers, and they added additional scenes for his character. Mamukkoya would later say that he stopped going to the timber yard or acting in theatre after this film.

Malayalam actor Mamukkoya. File photo: Manorama

The next role was on the recommendation of Srinivasan in 'Gandhinagar Second Street' directed by Sathyan Anthikad. This was one of his earlier noticed roles. Then came 'Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam' and Siby Malayil's 'Rareeram'.

Mamukkoya established his place in Malayalam cinema with roles in films like 'Nadodikkattu', 'Varavelpu' and 'Mazhavilkavadi'.

His roles in 'Ramjirao Speaking', 'Thalayana Manthram', 'Shubhayatra', 'Irupatham Noottandu', 'Sreedharante Onnam Thirumurivu', 'Ponmuttayidunna Thaaravu', 'Pattanapravesham' and 'Dhwani' are among the best of his career.

Mamukkoya in the movie Swarnakireedam. File photo: Manorama

He gave life to more than 450 characters in a career spanning over four decades. He also acted in four Tamil films and one French film (Flammen im Paradies - 1997).

For his character in 'Perumazhakalam', he received a special jury mention at the State Film Awards in 2004. In 2008, he won the first Best Comedian Award for 'Innathe Chinthavishayam'.

At the age of 75, Mamukkoya played the role of 'Musa Khader' in 'Kuruthi' and gained a lot of attention from the younger audience. He also acted in a lead role in a film called 'Korappan the Great'.

Perhaps Mamukkoya was the most stereotyped actor in Malayalam films. But he turned the stereotypes into his strength. Mamukkoya's style of acting was simple and honest. He once said that this was because he did not know how to 'act.'

"When I get the role of a tea shop owner, a fishmonger, or a pickpocket, I behave as if I am a tea shop owner, fishmonger, or a pickpocket in real life. I do them as seriously as I can. It's just that the audience sees humour in it," he once said.

Mamukkoya in the movie Ponmuttayidunna Tharavu. File photo: Manorama

Despite being a well-known actor, Mamukkoya was a down-to-earth person in real life.

"Acting in films is my job. Those who see it will enjoy it. But it's just a job for the actor. But the plays never end. A dramatist's acting ends only when he dies. He continues to act till his death. Either in drama or in life," he once told Taha Madayi. Their conversations are collected in a book called 'Mamukkoya'.