Mamukkoya was never pretentious: Mohanlal remembers the veteran actor

Mohanlal who has worked with Mamukkoya in several films says the beloved actor was an epitome of goodness and a man without pretensions in his life. Mohanlal, who took to Facebook to remember the veteran actor, said he felt privileged to have worked with Mamukkoya for more than three decades.

“Mamukkoya never had pretensions. I had the privilege to work with him in several movies, including 'Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam' to Priyadarshan's latest work 'Olavum Theeravum',” he wrote.

The superstar, who also worked with the actor in films like 'Nadodikkatu' said he will always cherish Mamukkoya's innocent smile. “My heartfelt condolences to the actor, whose death has left a huge gap in the Malayalam film industry,” he wrote.

'Olavum Theeravum' is a segment directed by Priyadarshan in the upcoming anthology based on M T Vasudevan Nair's works.