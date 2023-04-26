Actor Mamukkoya laid to rest with state honours

The mortal remains of veteran actor Mamukkoya who passed away in Kozhikode was laid to rest at the burial ground near Kannamparambu Masjid in Kozhikode on Thursday. Thousands paid tributes to the actor who made generations of Malayalis laugh and cry with his brilliant performances onscreen.

Crowd gathers near burial ground near Kannamparambu Masjid in Kozhikode ahead of Mamukkoya's funeral. Photo: Sajeesh P Sankaran/Manorama

The artist, who had acted in over 450 films, including four Tamil movies and one in French, was under treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode after suffering a heart attack at the venue of a football tournament at Wandoor in Malappuram on Monday. His condition worsened following brain haemorrhage. He breathed his last on Wednesday.

Mamukkoya's mortal remains being taken to the burial ground. Photo: Sajeesh P Sankaran | Manorama

The actor's body had been kept for public viewing at Kozhikode Town Hall till 10 pm on Wednesday, following which it was taken to his home at night. The mortal remains was also kept at the Arakinnar Juma Masjid at 9.30 am on Thursday before it was taken to Kannamparambu Masjid for burial.

The actor had debuted onscreen with the movie 'Anyarude Bhoomi' (1979) directed by Nilambur Balan and later made a mark in the industry with his quintessential Kozhikode dialect and style of dialogue delivery.

His frequent association with director Sathyan Anthikkad in films like ‘Gandhinagar 2nd Street’, ‘Sandesham’ and 'Rasathanthram' among others during the 80s and 90s, helped him establish as one of the leading comedians and character actors in the Malayalam film industry. His collaborations with other veteran actors including Sreenivasan, Jagadish, Mukesh, Innocent, Philomina and KPAC Lalitha among others, in films like

‘Vadakkunokkiyantram’, ‘Chakoram’ and ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’ are still remembered for his one-liners. Though he appeared in similar role several times, his performances never felt repetitive.

Mamukkoya is survived by wife Suhra and children Muhammad Nisar, Shahida, Nadia and Abdul Rasheed.