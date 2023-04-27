'Thala' Ajith's biking journey to Nepal includes a food trail

Mumbai: Tamil star Ajith Kumar has embarked on a biking trip that has taken him on a gastronomic journey, ranging from relishing local meals to exploring his cooking skills at a restaurant in Nepal.

Several videos have surfaced on social media, showcasing Ajith's visit to Nepal. A fan club of the actor shared a video of him enjoying a wholesome meal at a local eatery in Nepal, while dressed in biker gear.

In another video, Ajith could be seen donning an apron and a chef's hat, channelling his inner chef at a restaurant in Nepal. He was preparing a dish with the assistance of the staff.

On the work front, Ajith was last seen in 'Thunivu', an action heist film, co-starring Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Ajay, and Veera.

