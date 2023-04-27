Where's Nambi? Jayaram confuses fans after posting pic as Kalamukhan from Ponniyin Selvan 2

Jayaram who appeared as Nambi in the first part of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan' will appear in a different avatar in the second part of the film, which is all set to hit theatres on April 28.

The makers have released a video of the actor in this new look, just a day before the film's release. Jayaram also posted a photo on his Instagram handle, revealing that he is 'Kalamukhan'. "Check out this cool look as Kalamukhan from PS-2," he wrote.

Though it looks like Kalamukhan is a disguise, there is also a possibility that it is a different character altogether. The new look has confused fans as he had appeared as the affable Nambi in Ponniyin Selvan Part 1. He had also sported a bald look in the film.

There are huge anticipations for the film, which is releasing almost seven months after the first movie hit theatres. The movie features prominent artists, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha among others in prominent roles.

Ponniyin Selvan is a historical fiction set in the medieval Chola empire. The main characters of the first movie are Chola crown prince Aditha Karikalan, his sister Kundavai, younger brother and title character Ponniyin Selvan, their father and king Sundara Chola, Karikalan's friend prince Vandiyathevan, Chola empire finance minister's wife Nandini, a boat woman named Poonkuzhali, and a spy named Aazhvar Kadiyan Nambi.