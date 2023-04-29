Adipurush makers release Kriti Sanon's motion poster as Sita on Sita Navami

Mumbai: The upcoming magnum opus Adipurush has dropped the motion poster of Kriti Sanon as Sita on the auspicious occasion of Sita Navami. Along with the motion poster, the makers also unveiled the audio teaser of the theme song 'Ram Siya Ram'.

Starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman, Adipurush is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Saif Ali Khan is set to play the demon king Raavan.

In October 2022, Adipurush's teaser was released by the makers, but it received heavy backlash for its below-par visual effects. As a result, the release date of the film was postponed from January to June to incorporate additional VFX work.