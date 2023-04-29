'Madhura Manohara Moham' starring Sharaf U Dheen, Rajisha Vijayan promises to be a humorous ride

The trailer for the upcoming comedy film 'Madhura Manohara Moham', directed by Stephy Zaviour, a renowned costume designer, has been released in Kochi. The movie stars Rajisha Vijayan, Saiju Kurup, and Sharaf U Dheen in lead roles and is produced by B3M Creations, following their previous venture 'Bullet Diaries'. The screenplay is written by Mahesh Gopal and Jai Vishnu, and Chandru Selvaraj handles the cinematography.

The film is set against a humorous backdrop and features a soundtrack composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab and Jithin Gopal, who also composed the promotional song for the movie. Vijayaraghavan, Bindu Panicker, Althaf Salim, Biju Sopanam, Arsha Baiju, and Sunil Sukhada play other important roles in the film. The film's editors are Appu Bhattathiri and Malavika V.N, and Shabeer Malavattath serves as the production controller.

The chief associate director is Syamanthak Pradeep, the art director is Jayan Crayon, and the makeup is done by Ronex Xavier. Sanooj Khan handles the costumes, Suhail Varattipalliyal and Ebin EA (Edavanakkad) serve as the production executives, and Sankaran AS and KC Siddharthan are the sound designer and mixer, respectively. Imthiaz Aboobaker serves as the choreographer, and Vazhoor Jose and Athira Diljith handle the film's publicity. Rohith K Suresh is responsible for the stills, Yellowtooths designed the movie, and Hains is in charge of digital marketing.