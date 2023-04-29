Mohanlal celebrates 35 years of 'love and soulmateship' with wife Suchitra

On their 35th wedding anniversary, superstar Mohanlal and his wife Suchitra celebrated with a sweet moment that melted the hearts of their fans. The couple marked the occasion by sharing a piece of cake, with Mohanlal adorably feeding his wife a bite.

The actor shared a sweet note on his social media account, "From Tokyo with love: Celebrating 35 years of love & soulmateship!"

Mohanlal is currently in Japan working on his directorial debut film 'Barroz,' which is in its final stages of production. The project has garnered high expectations as it is said to be a fantasy entertainer with the script penned by Jijo Punnoose, known for his work on the classic film 'My Dear Kuttichathan.'