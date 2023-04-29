Navya Nair opens up about her experience of being banned from Malayalam cinema

This isn’t the first time that someone has been banned from Malayalam cinema. We might recall how they banned Thilakan and Prithviraj. But now Navya Nair will also tell you about the time when she was banned by AMMA. Back then, she was banned alleging that she asked for a salary hike. She was speaking at a promotional interview for 'Janaki Jaane.'

During ‘Pattanathil Sundaran,’ the producer complained that I had asked for a salary hike. They used to call me the ‘Banned Queen’ back then. Later, it was proved that his allegations were false. I had not asked for a hike. But it is only after the ban that they heard my side of the story. Then AMMA association also partnered in that ban. Later, they heard my side and concluded that I was innocent. So, they removed the ban. "I too had a ban in my life,” said Navya.

She also had an opinion about today’s young actors’ unprofessionalism and substance abuse. “You should remember that cinema gave you this fame. Yesteryear actors never used this to act. The notion that only when you use drugs can you act is wrong. If this is the real reason for the ban, then it is wrong,” she said.

Janaki Jaane is a film produced by SCube Films with Saiju Kurup and Navya Nair in lead roles. Presented by Grihalakshmi Productions under the banner of SCube Films, the film is directed by Aneesh Upasana.