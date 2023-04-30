'Wanted a child but law doesn't allow it': Salman Khan on becoming a father

Superstar Salman Khan recently appeared on the TV show 'Aap Ki Adalat' and has made headlines for his sensational responses. Salman is renowned for his affection for children and is often seen playing with his nieces and nephews.

The actor had once thought about having a child of his own. When asked about it, he stated, "That was the plan. It wasn't for a daughter-in-law, it was for a child. But as per Indian laws, it's not possible. Now we'll have to see what to do, how to do it." He also added that "laws may have changed, so let's see. I am very fond of children. We have the whole district, the whole village. But my child's mother will be my wife."

Salman will next be seen in the upcoming action-thriller film 'Tiger 3', alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is all set to release in theatres on Diwali 2023.