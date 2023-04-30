A temple for Samantha? Telugu fan takes his admiration to the next level

Actress Samantha, who was recently seen in the mythological drama 'Shaakuntalam', is one of the highest paid actresses in South India. With a slew of blockbusters in her name, the actress has a huge fan base across the country and is also considered a superstar by many. Now, a fan has taken his admiration for the actress to the next level and has built a temple in her name.

Tenali Sandeep, a fan from Baptla in Andhra Pradesh built the temple in his residence. The temple was inaugurated on the actress's birthday on April 28. The fan also unveiled a statue of the actress, dressed in a green blouse and a red sari with a thick golden border, in front of the temple.

Tenali, reportedly, had plans to build a bigger temple for the actress, though it didn't become a reality due to his limited budget.

He also plans to distribute food to the poor as he considers Samantha, not only a good actress but also a humanitarian as she has financially supported many children with heart ailments over the years.