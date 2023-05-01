Priyadarshan's 'Corona Papers' OTT release date confirmed. Know details here

Corona Papers, the Priyadarshan directorial featuring Shine Tom Chacko and Shane Nigam in the lead, has finally locked it's OTT release date. The film, which is a mazy suspense thriller, draws inspiration from Sri Ganesh's Tamil film 'Thottakal', a movie that was adapted from Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa's 1949 film 'Stray Dog'.

Though it opened to mixed responses from the public, the footfall at the theatres were not dismal. Now, we here that the film is all set to start streaming on a major OTT platform.

The story centres around the theft of a young SI's service pistol, which sets off a series of murders in the city during the pandemic. From the very beginning, the audience is transported into the heart of the story and the tension only continues to build from there. (Read our full review here). The movie also shifts away from Priyadarshan's earlier works as it adopts a sombre tone and lacks musical numbers.

Lal Jr, Siddique and Sandhya Shetty also play prominent roles in the film, which will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar on May 5.

'Corona Papers' is Priyadarshan's latest work. Prior to this, he had directed the Mohanlal-starrer 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea'. His next film 'Olavum Theeravum' is a segment of an anthology featuring M T Vasudevan Nair's stories.