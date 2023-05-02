Amid protests, 'The Kerala Story' actor Adah Sharma tries to garner support for movie

Mumbai: Amid growing opposition to the theatre release of 'The Kerala Story', actor Adah Sharma took to Twitter to garner some support for her upcoming film clarifying that it has not shown Kerala in a "derogatory light".

Directed by Sudipto Sen, 'The Kerala Story' tells the story of four women and how from being regular college students in Kerala, they became part of a terror organisation.

The film has courted controversy for portraying itself as a real story and for making false claims that thousands of women from Kerala are being converted to Islam and recruited into ISIS. It faces allegations of promoting the Sangh Parivar's agenda.

In Kerala, Senior politicians, including CM Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader VD Satheesan, filmmakers, writers and cultural leaders opposed the release of the movie.

Supporting her movie, Adah Sharma tweeted "Many senior persons in high posts have commented on #TheKeralaStory after watching the 2 minute trailer. My parents have always asked me to respect my elders so with due respect to all of them i hope they can take 2 hrs out of their busy schedule and watch the movie. I'm sure they will see that we haven't shown Kerala in any derogatory light. Jai hind." (sic)

In 'The Kerala Story', Adah is playing the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam.

With inputs from IANS