Anushka Sharma praises Doja Cat for 'meowing' her way through Met Gala

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has commended rapper Doja Cat for her unique response to the questions asked on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet. Instead of answering verbally, Doja Cat responded to every question with 'meows,' which amused and impressed Sharma.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka re-shared a video where an interviewer asked Doja Cat questions.

Doja chose to respond with just "meows." Anushka wrote: "I propose for this to become an acceptable way of communication on the red carpets." Apart from Doja, Jared Leto and Lil Nas X paid tribute to Choupette, Karl's cat.

Others who were seen attending the event included Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Penelope Cruz, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Nick Jonas, Anne Hathaway, Jason Derulo and Rihanna.

(With IANS inputs)