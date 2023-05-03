Kylie Jenner denied entry to Met Gala after-party in New York City

Los Angeles: Kylie Jenner, the reality TV star and makeup entrepreneur, arrived at the Met Gala after-party in New York City on Tuesday, May 2, in a stunning black-and-white dress. However, she was unable to enter the event, which was hosted by Richie Akiva, Doja Cat, and Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs due to overcapacity. According to reports, over 100 people were clamouring to get to the door, and the door was closed at the time of her arrival. Although Kylie was a VIP, she got out of her car before the organizers were ready for her arrival, and due to the chaos at the door, she decided to go home instead.

Kylie's sister, Kendall Jenner, and Bad Bunny were already inside the party, where celebrities such as Gisele Bundchen, Emily Ratajkowski, Mary J. Blige, Lil Nas X, Paris Hilton, Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, FKA Twigs, and Anna Wintour's daughter, Bee Carrozzini were in attendance. Chris Rock reportedly hit the dance floor, while Teyana Taylor gave a surprise performance. Unfortunately, Janelle Monae and 'Gossip Girl' star Evan Mock were also turned away due to the door being closed, and it was reported that around 200 people were unable to enter the party. Police were called to the scene to manage the crowds and keep the street clear.

The source continued, "At 6 a.m., a line of limos and SUVs were down the street."

Among those who got lucky to be able to go inside were Gisele Bundchen, Emily Ratajkowski, Mary J. Blige, Lil Nas X, Paris Hilton, Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, FKA Twigs and Anna Wintour's daughter, Bee Carrozzini. Chris Rock allegedly had some fun on the dance floor, while Teyana Taylor offered a surprise performance.

At the bash, where the waitresses were dressed like Karl Lagerfeld, Diddy also got on the mic for 20 minutes.

(With IANS inputs)