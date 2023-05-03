Manobala's portrayal in Malayalam flicks including 'Jomonte Suvisheshangal' was notable

Actor Manobala who passed away after battling liver-related ailments in Chennai on Wednesday, had worked in three Malayalam films in a career spanning over five decades. Having started off as an assistant director in Bharathiraja's film 'Puthiya Vaarpugal', he later went on to helm several films and act in over 300 movies. He largely confined himself to comic roles.

He made his debut in Malayalam with the film 'Jomonte Suvisheshangal' directed by Sathyan Anthikad in 2017 and later went on to act in two more films.

In 'Jomonte Suvisheshngal', Manobala played Aishwarya Rajesh's father Perumal. Though the film had revolved around a father and son relationship (Mukesh and Dulquer Salmaan), Manobala's portayal as Perumal was also appreciated. His dialogue delivery and comic mannerisms were able to capture the minds of the Malayali audience.

Manobala later went on to play smaller roles in 'Abhiyude Katha Anuvinteyum', a bilingual comedy drama directed by B R Vijayalakshmi and 'B.Tech' directed by Mridul Nair, featuring Asif Ali, Arjun Ashokan and Anoop Menon, among others.