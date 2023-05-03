'Jimmy Kimmel Live', other late-night shows affected as Hollywood writers go on strike

The ongoing strike called by the Writers Guild of America has largely disrupted TV production in the United States, leaving thousands of viewers disappointed. Late-night shows, a hugely popular staple of American network and cable television, are going to bed early for the foreseeable future, reports 'Variety'.

ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', CBS' 'The Late Show', Comedy Central's 'Daily Show' and NBC's 'Tonight' and 'Late Night' are all going on hiatus as a result of the start of the Hollywood writers' strike – and the shows could be off air for at least a few weeks. NBC, CBS and ABC are expected to air repeats of those shows.

Hundreds of members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) picketed in New York and Los Angeles in the first work stoppage to hit Hollywood in 15 years. "We are asking for very fair compensation, and basically the studios laughed at us," writer Daniel Talbott, 45, said as guild members protested outside the Paramount film studio in Hollywood, one of more than a dozen picket sites. "We are trying to fight for our rights."

Writers play an integral role in TV's late-night schedule, bashing out multiple jokes, one-liners and sketches each day that play off current events and trending popular culture, notes 'Variety'.

The contract between the Writers' Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents about 350 TV and film production companies, ended on May 1.

The late-night shows often serve as a leading indicator of sentiment. When the WGA last went on strike in 2008, the hosts stayed off the air for two months. But Jay Leno, Kimmel, David Letterman and Conan O'Brien managed to return to the air, says 'Variety'.

Letterman did so by coming to new terms with the WGA – and was able to bring his writing staff with him. Others had to wing it, with Leno doing his own monologues. "There are more people picketing NBC than watching NBC," he told viewers on his first night back.

What could happen if a strike drags on?



A protracted strike could delay the start of the fall television season, when networks debut new scripted shows and fresh seasons of their hits. Writing for the fall season typically starts in May or June.

What about streaming services?

Netflix, which makes shows around the world, has said it can feed its service with shows produced outside the United States. But its U.S.-based series would be affected if a strike drags on. HBO Max, which is switching its name to Max in late May, has been saving up programming to release with its re-branding.

Which shows are safe from the strike?

News programs will continue as normal because their writers are covered by a different union. The same is true for unscripted reality shows such as 'Big Brother' and 'The Bachelor.'

What about movies?



The flow of films to theaters will not take an immediate hit because movies take two to three years to produce, studios have a pipeline of films already written and shot. It would take an extended strike to interrupt movie release schedules.(With inputs from IANS | Reuters)

