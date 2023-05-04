Anupam Kher to play triathlete in 'Vijay 69'

Published: May 04, 2023 04:59 PM IST
'Vijay 69' follow the life of a sexagenarian man. Photo: IANS

Mumbai: National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher, who is known for his roles in films such as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Tridev', 'Lamhe', 'Special 26' and several others, will headline the upcoming streaming film 'Vijay 69'. This will be Kher's 537th film.

The film will follow the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. It will be directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously helmed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'.

Making the announcement, Kher tweeted: "It's good to be 69 years young! Super excited to be starring in @yrfentertainment's #Vijay69 in the lead: a quirky slice-of-life film for OTT about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Let's put the show on the road! Jai Ho! My #537th."

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher during a wedding reception in Mumbai. Photo: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP

'Vijay 69' is being produced by YRF Entertainment and Maneesh Sharma, who has directed 'Band Baaja Baarat' as well as produced 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' and 'Sui Dhaaga: Made In India' in the past. He's now also helming YRF Spy Universe's next offering 'Tiger 3' starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

