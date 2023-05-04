Backstreet Boys greeted with a dance to 'Larger Than Life' at Mumbai hotel

Mumbai: The staff at a Mumbai hotel gave a warm welcome to the members of the popular American former boy band, Backstreet Boys, as they prepared to kick off the India leg of their DNA world tour. The staff greeted them with a lively dance to the band's all-time hit song, 'Larger Than Life'.

Tweeting from the hotel lobby on Wednesday, Backstreet Boys frontman Nick Carter said, "This is the first time I have seen this in my entire career... Crazy!"

The band, which has been dishing out hits and setting records since 1993, has recently been in the wrong kind of news due to sexual assault charges against Carter.

Carter and AJ McLean, another leading voice of the pop group, were greeted by a swarm of paparazzi waiting to catch a glimpse of the musicians at the airport. The band members were visibly taken by surprise at the reception they received and started recording every moment of their arrival.

The group, formed in 1993, is in India for its DNA World Tour 2023. The band will perform in Mumbai on May 4, after which they will set the tone for music lovers in Delhi on May 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The band rose to fame with their debut album 'Backstreet Boys' in 1996. They released their second international album, 'Backstreet's Back' in 1997, and rose to superstardom with their third studio album, 'Millennium', anchored by the worldwide hit 'I Want It That Way'.

The band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them the best-selling boy band of all time, and one of the world's top-selling music performers.

The band holds the record for being the first group since Led Zeppelin to have its first 10 albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, and the only boy band to do so.

